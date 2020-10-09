Eifel Grand Prix – Callum Ilott may have missed out on his first opportunity to drive an F1 car during a Grand Prix weekend, but is taking away the positives.

The Formula 2 driver and Ferrari junior was scheduled to drive the Haas VF-20 during first practice at the Nurburgring, having gone through extensive preparation with Ferrari last week.

However, with rain forcing the cancellation of the practice sessions at the Nurburgring on Friday, both Ilott and fellow debutant Mick Schumacher were forced to watch the screens in the garage while trying to wait out the weather.

With FP1 formally cancelled, both Ilott and Schumacher won’t get their chance to drive in a Grand Prix weekend until later in the year. Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has said the intention is to get them an FP1 session before the end of the year, possibly in Abu Dhabi.

Despite having to deal with the disappointment of not driving after so much build-up to the weekend, Ilott kept his head up afterwards and said: “Obviously it wasn’t the most ideal session from everyone’s point of view.”

“Nevertheless, it’s been a great experience to come here and prepare as a driver would in Formula 1. From that side I’ve learned a lot, it certainly hasn’t been a wasted opportunity.”

“I would have loved to have been able to go out and do some laps of course, but unfortunately the weather set against that. Hopefully I can get another opportunity before the end of the year, but if this is the only one then it’s been an experience.” Ilott continued.

“I have to take away from it all the positives I can – even with what’s happened, I’ll be better prepared for another opportunity.”