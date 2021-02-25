Ferrari test driver Callum Ilott will have a racing programme to look forward to in 2021, signing up to race in the Endurance Cup. Formula 2 2020 title runner-up Callum Ilott will drive a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo in this year’s Endurance Cup presented by AWS.

Ilott, as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, has been on the periphery of Formula 1 for the last two seasons, testing with Alfa Romeo on numerous occasions while racing with UNI-Virtuosi in Formula 2. The FDA are expanding their activities for 2021, including a stronger collaboration with Ferrari’s Competizioni GT. This is Ferrari’s division that is an entrant in the World Endurance Championship, as well as supporting customers in GT Series.

This new avenue of racing possibilities means that Ilott will have a racing programme to dovetail with his duties as test driver for the Scuderia. He will drive a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo, entered by Iron Lynx, in the five rounds of the Endurance Cup.

He will share the cockpit with Davide Rigon, who is a works driver in Competizioni GT and also works as a simulator driver for the Scuderia. Former FDA member Antonio Fuoco, who tested for Ferrari’s F1 team in Abu Dhabi at the end of 2020, will also be racing, helping with taking three titles at the wheel of a 488 GT3.

The opening round is the Monza 3 Hours on 18 April, followed by the first of the classic races, the Le Castellet 1000 Km. The French race is the prelude to the highlight of the season, the Spa 24 Hours. The championship ends with a couple of three hour races on the demanding Nurburgring and Barcelona circuits.