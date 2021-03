Haas have shown off their VF-21 in the flesh, launching their new car in the pitlane at the Bahrain International Circuit ahead of pre-season testing.

Haas revealed their VF-21 through a series of renders last week, and have now been able to physically reveal their car ahead of pre-season testing.

90 minutes prior to the lights going green in the Bahrain pitlane, Haas’ race drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin pulled the covers from the VF-21. As well as new title sponsor Uralkali, the car now also carries decals for new sponsor IONOS, one of Europe’s leading web hosting and cloud providers.