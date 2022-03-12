Indycar star Colton Herta to test for Mclaren during 2022 season



McLaren announced today in a statement that current Andretti Autosport driver Colton Herta will test for the team during 2022.

The introduction of the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) provision permits one year old cars to be tested during a season. This is to provide opportunities for young drivers to be evaluated as well as get all important experience in a Grand Prix car.

McLaren confirmed that Herta will test the 2021 race winning MCL35M as part of the TPC programme this year, with the exact date yet to be confirmed.

Herta has enjoyed a fruitful career so far in Indycar, with nine pole positions and winning six races. His 2019 victory at the Circuit of The Americas in Texas gave Herta the crown of the youngest winner in the American series.

Colton Herta said was thankful for the opportunity from Mclaren: “I want to thank McLaren for the opportunity to get my first laps in a Formula 1 car, which has always been on my racing bucket list.

This will be a great opportunity for me to gain some valuable experience in a new form of motorsport and learn from such an established team like McLaren F1″ Herta said.

Mclaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl was intrigued to see how Herta will perform at the test: “Colton is a proven talent in IndyCar and we will be interested to see how he adapts to a Formula 1 car.

We believe this testing programme will provide him with valuable experience while demonstrating the benefit of expanding previous car testing to showcase promising drivers for the future.”

McLaren also compete in Indycar, with their entry, Arrow McLaren SP. Pato O’Ward is entering his third season driving for the team, while Felix Rosenqvist is making his debut. After the opening round of the season O’Ward lies 12th in the standings on 18 points, with Rosenqvist in 17th place on 13th points.