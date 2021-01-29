Ireland’s Dr. Paul Rea has been appointed as the FIA’s Head of Medical & Rescue, replacing incumbent Dr. Pau Mota. The FIA goes into 2021 with a new Head of Medical & Rescue, with Dublin-based doctor Paul Rea taking over the position from Pau Mota.

Mota has taken up a role as a Senior Manager with the International Olympic Committee in Switzerland.

Rea currently works at Centric Health in Dublin, and says he has “special interest in Musculoskeletal injury, Motorsport medicine, Medical devices and occupational medicine.”

Rea will relocate from Ireland to Switzerland to take up the role with the FIA in early February, and will work closely with Dr. Ian Roberts and Dr. Ian Dunbar to oversee the medical and rescue components of the FIA’s safety departments.

“It’s a medical role overseeing all medical aspects in the FIA, such as F1, WRC, WTCC, WRX, and Formula E.” Rea told Radio Kerry. “It’s a broad spectrum, all medical aspects like day to day licencing of competitors to investigations of serious accidents.”

“I’ve been involved in motorsport for a long time. I cut my teeth in the 80s following the Circuit of Ireland before linking up with Killarney District Motor Club and Kerry Motor Club, marshalling and timekeeping on the Rally of the Lakes and the Banner Rally. The bug took off from there. I’ve been Chief Medical Officer for Motorsport Ireland for a few years. It’s a hobby, and I love it.” Rea continued.

“The opportunity came up for the role and I went for it and I’m delighted to have been offered it. It’s an opportunity and a half and it will allow me to broaden my knowledge at the highest level.”

While Mota attended every F1 race, Rea’s role is to be more diverse. While he will attend F1 races, he will also attend World Rally events, as well as Rallycross, and Formula E.

“I’ll be attending a few races so, for Formula 1, the vast majority of my work will be in F1.” Rea said. “Covid testing is a big challenge there, and a lot of focus there and responsibility over COVID will be ones of my roles.”

“I’ll be working closely with Dr. Ian Roberts in a medical capacity in Geneva, as well as on the ground to ensure people in the paddock are tested and safe. From a rescue aspect, such as Dr. Ian Dunbar, we’ve to make sure that all the crews across all the disciplines are up to scratch and fully qualified. It’s an overseeing position within the FIA.”