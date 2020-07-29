A statement from Istanbul Park says circuit officials are in negotiation with Formula 1 about possibly racing at the Turkish circuit later this year.

Rumours have emerged recently about Formula 1 possibly returning to Istanbul Park in Turkey. The circuit was used between 2005 & 2011 on a seven year contract between Bernie Ecclestone’s CVC and the Turkish government but, with a monumental lack of local interest, the race petered out with dwindling attendances and wasn’t renewed.

The track proved immensely popular with drivers and TV fans, thanks mostly to the multi-apexed Turn 8, a never-ending left hander that was as much a test of man as it was machine.

With Formula 1 scrambling to put together a race calendar for 2020 with just 13 races still confirmed for the season, it was always likely that rumours of a return to Istanbul Park would emerge. A statement from the circuit was issued on their social media on Wednesday, saying: “There has been a need to inform the public about the news on the foreign and domestic press channels and social media platforms about bringing Formula 1 races back to our country.”

The circuit is currently leased by car rental company Intercity, who operate a huge operation from the circuit. Intercity say they are fully onboard with the idea of F1 coming back to the circuit, saying: “We have been carrying out the works of bringing Formula 1 races back to our country with great desire and care since 2013, when we took over the operation of the Istanbul Park track. Since the first day we took over the operation of Intercity Istanbul Park, one of the most special tracks of the world, we have been organising more than 300 days of events, training programs and festivals for the motor sports, traffic safety and automotive industry every year.”

The circuit currently is without any sort of FIA licence, meaning it can’t hold a Formula 1 race. Circuits must be certified as FIA Grade 1 in order to host a Grand Prix but, with the circuit remaining in good condition, it could be an easy obstacle to overcome in the short-term. The circuit statement confirms talks are underway with F1, but they can’t say anymore just yet: “As Intercity Istanbul Park, we would like to share that we are at a stage where we cannot share their details at the time of our confidentiality agreement with Formula 1 management, and while we are in talks to take part in the 2020 calendar, we would like to inform the public that necessary information will be provided.”