Italy has gone into full quarantine, including restricting of travel, in an unprecedented move by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Italy has gone into full lockdown as of Monday night, after Italian PM Giuseppe Conte announced that the quarantine measures put in place for the Northern regions affected by the coronavirus outbreak would be extended to the whole country.

Italy has 9,172 cases of COVID-19 confirmed, with 463 deaths from the virus at the time of writing. It is the country most affected by the virus outside of mainland China, origin of the outbreak.

The measures will restrict movement of Italians to emergency travel only for work or family emergencies, with public gatherings to be banned completely from Tuesday. All sporting events in the country, including football matches within Serie A, have been suspended.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the measures, which come into effect on Tuesday, were necessary to defend the most fragile members of the community.

He added that the best thing for the citizens of Italy was to “stay at home”.

It’s not yet clear what bearing this new rule may have for Formula 1, with Pirelli and the Ferrari and Alpha Tauri teams already on the road for the Australian Grand Prix. The Bahrain Grand Prix on the following weekend has already been announced as taking place behind closed doors, with the Gulf state currently with 109 confirmed cases of the virus.

Hans Kluge, Regional Director for Europe at the World Health Organisation, said: “Italy has taken a brave decision to contain & mitigate the risk of COVID19 for its population. WHO fully supports the commitment of the government at state & regions, the people of Italy, all doctors, nurses & health staff at the frontline. United with Italy.”