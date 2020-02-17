Formula 2 – British driver Jack Aitken will race for Campos again in 2020, alongside his new Formula 1 duties at Williams.

Newly signed Williams reserve driver Jack Aitken will continue racing in Formula 2 in 2020, having signed a deal to stay on with Campos Racing.

Aitken will be entering his third season in Formula 2, having driven for ART in 2018 and Campos in 2019 – scoring three wins, including a famous home win in the Silverstone sprint race.

“Formula 2 delivers some of the closest and hardest racing that you will find anywhere in the world, so I’m really happy to be getting back to it in 2020.” enthused Aitken about the new deal.

“My new Reserve Driver role with ROKiT Williams Racing is very exciting, but it’s important to stay race sharp too: especially in case I am called upon to race the F1 car this year for any reason. So it was important to find a race drive for this year, and it was logical to build on the excellent work we did with Campos last year to go for another season. Campos is a team made up of excellent individuals and I look forward to a new way of working with my race engineer Miguel and all of the rest of the guys.”

Aitken had been part of the Renault Sport Academy from 2016, but swapped to Williams over the winter break.

“Last year we were fifth in the championship but we were challenging for wins and the championship throughout the whole season, so that’s what we need to try and do again: build the season as a whole and make progress step by step.” continued Aitken.

“Last year we did a great job of taking the challenge to the bigger teams, winning three times. This year we will carry on that work by going for even more wins and the Championship itself.”

Frontrunners in Formula 2 usually end up finding a way into Formula 1, and this includes the man that Aitken is replacing at Williams – Nicholas Latifi. The Canadian steps up to a race seat with Williams, and Aitken says he’s determined to follow suit: “The fantastic thing about Formula 2 is that every year the field seems to get stronger and stronger! We’re seeing F2 drivers graduate to Formula 1 every year – from Charles Leclerc in 2017 to Nicholas Latifi last year – and that tells you all you need to know about just how competitive it is. This year will be no different, so we’re definitely going to have to come with our A game and hope that can lead me to my ultimate ambition of a Formula 1 race seat!”