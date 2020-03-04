Formula 2’s Jack Aitken will join F1 veterans Giancarlo Fisichella and Rubens Barrichello on the S5000 grid at Albert Park next weekend.

Jack Aitken is set to join the field of the S5000 Australian Championship next week, for a one off appearance with Team BRM. Aitken, who will race with Campos in Formula 2 this year, is now Williams’ F1 reserve driver and will be at Albert Park in Melbourne in that capacity, allowing him to take part in the support round.

This means he’ll be joining Rubens Barrichello and Giancarlo Fisichella, both F1 stalwarts, on the grid for the race.

“I love all forms of cars and racing so I’m really looking forward to experiencing S5000 with its V8 power on such a fantastic track in Australia.” said Aitken.

“There’s a great selection of drivers on the grid, including some F1 legends, so I’m sure it’s going to be a really memorable occasion.”

“Many thanks to Team BRM and everyone who made it possible.”

“The fact that a current Formula 2 front-runner and F1 test driver expressed the desire to jump into an S5000 car and take on all-comers is a huge boost for S5000,” said S5000 Manager Chris Lambden.

“Given Jack’s programme for 2020 and his commitments with Williams while he’s here, it required the permission of both Williams F1 and the FIA for him to compete, so we’re particularly grateful for their support.

“Jack’s presence on the grid will certainly give the young Australian contenders something to measure themselves against.”