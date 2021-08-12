FIA President Jean Todt, and close friend of F1 driver Michael Schumacher, has provided a brief glimpse into the German’s condition.

The seven-time world champion was involved in an accident late in 2013 whilst skiing with family after Schumacher hit his head on a rock leaving him with serious injuries; he then had to be placed into an induced coma.

The 52-year-old was moved to the family home in Switzerland in 2014 and updates on his condition have been few and far between.

The Schumacher family have been understandably coy on Michael’s condition electing to keep progress private. However, Todt did give a rare insight into the German’s current condition. The Frenchman didn’t provide details, but explained that there have been some consequences to Schumacher’s accident.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with Corinna [Schumacher – Michael’s wife] since Michael had his serious skiing accident on December 29, 2013. She is a great woman and runs the family,” said Todt speaking with Germany’s Bild as quoted by RacingNews365.com.

“She hadn’t expected that. It happened suddenly and she had no choice. But she does it very well. I trust her, she trusts me.

“Thanks to the work of his doctors and the cooperation of Corinna, who wanted him to survive, he survived – but with consequences.

“And right now you are fighting the consequences. We hope that things will slowly but surely improve.”

The comments from Todt follow an announcement of a documentary that will be released on Netflix on 15th September of this year. The documentary will look at the German’s career and life, but it is not anticipated that the film will reveal any further details of Schumacher’s condition.

Michael son, Mick, is now an F1 driver with American-based team Haas and Todt revealed that the 22-year-old shows some similarities to his father, but is very much his own character.

“Mick is one of those people who [will] always have a special place in my heart and that of my wife Michelle Yeoh,” Todt contuned.

“The Schumacher family is very special to us – I wrote a great story with Michael and built a wonderful relationship, and then the children were there.’

“Of course, Michael and Mick are of the same blood and have the same goals, but the conditions were completely different.”