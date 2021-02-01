Former F2 racer Juan Manuel Correa will return to racing in 2021, driving for ART in Formula 3.

Juan Manuel Correa will return to racing this year, after recovering from injuries sustained in 2019. Correa was one of the drivers caught up in the accident that claimed the life of French driver Anthoine Hubert. The American/Ecuadorian driver had to go through numerous surgeries on his legs, and spent the entirety of 2020 going through rehab.

However, he has now been given medical permission to resume his career, and will step back into Formula 3 this season with ART.

“First of all, I’m extremely happy to be back after what I’ve been through.” said Correa. “I am super thankful to ART Grand Prix; it means a lot to me that they’re believing in me and my comeback. F3 is a transition year, my dream is still to reach F1 and this is the first step in my comeback.”

“My targets are a bit ahead of myself, because I still have to do a lot, I have not driven a car for a year and a half and there is a big learning curve ahead. I’m entering this season with an open mind, I won’t put pressure on myself, I will do my best, I will do what I love and that’s already a victory”.

Correa had been appointed as a development driver for Sauber just before his accident at Spa-Francorchamps, and tested for the team at Paul Ricard just the week prior to the accident.

“Since his horrendous accident in Spa, on August 30th 2019, Juan Manuel has been through a lot of phases, always fighting while keeping in mind that he did not want to give up on his dream to keep racing at the highest possible level.” said ART boss Sebastien Philippe.

“Juan Manuel is an example of bravery and tenacity and ART Grand Prix is proud to give him the opportunity to return to racing. Juan Manual is extremely strong mentally, he is still fighting to be as fit as possible and he is hungry. Behind the wheel, his talent is immense, as shown by his achievements in go-karts and then his first few years in motorsport. We are keen to accompany Juan Manuel to resume his career and to help him climb the ladder once again. He will give the team the benefit of his talent and experience.”