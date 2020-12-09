Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Alfa Romeo have added Robert Kubica to their planned line-up for the Young Driver Test at Yas Marina next week.

Following on from their confirmation that Callum Ilott will drive the C39 at the Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi next week, Alfa Romeo have added their reserve driver Robert Kubica to the line-up.

The 36 year old Polish driver has taken part in 97 Grands Prix, with his most recent race being the season finale in Abu Dhabi last year when he drove for Williams. Since then, he has taken part in several FP1 sessions with Alfa as well as testing the C39 in his role as their reserve driver.

The Young Driver Test was intended for junior drivers of two Grands Prix experience or fewer but, with the FIA granting dispensation to Renault to field Fernando Alonso as he returns to F1 after two years away, other teams have also added experienced drivers to their line-up.

With Kubica joining Ilott at Alfa for the day, Red Bull will field long-time reserve and test driver Sebastien Buemi alongside F2’s Juri Vips. Alpha Tauri have an all-Japanese line-up of Marino Sato and Yuki Tsunoda, while Williams will field Jack Aitken and Roy Nissany.

Kubica will also take Antonio Giovinazzi’s place in the C39 for FP1 at this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Every time I get to drive this car is an opportunity to bring something to the team, and I am particularly looking forward to being able to do so just two weeks after my last outing in Bahrain.” said Kubica. “Being behind the wheel this often allows me to build up a consistent feel with the car and that, in turns, helps me deliver better feedback to the team. Both sessions, FP1 and the post-season test, will be very useful and I am looking forward to them.”

“The season may be winding down, but there is still a lot of work to do and every opportunity to put the car on track is important.” said team boss Frederic Vasseur. “To have someone with the skills and technical attitude of Robert will help us get the most out of the day: he has been a really precious asset throughout the season and will be so in these final outings of 2020 as well.”