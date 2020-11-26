Bahrain Grand Prix – Robert Kubica gets back behind the wheel of an F1 car this weekend, as he takes over Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa for FP1. Robert Kubica will take part in the first practice session at Sakhir at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. The Polish driver, Alfa’s reserve, has taken part in three first practice sessions already this season, with appearances at Silverstone, Austria and Hungary.

Kubica makes his fourth appearance of the year at a Grand Prix weekend taking over the Alfa Romeo C39 of Kimi Raikkonen.

“I am very pleased to be back in the driving seat for the first time since August,” said Kubica.

“It may sound like a long time, but my season has been really busy with my simulator work at the factory and my DTM programme, so it actually felt like it went quite quickly.”

“Now that my DTM season is over, I am keen to get back into my Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN role full time: there is still a lot to fight for and I am confident my work will make a positive contribution to the team’s efforts.”

Team Principal Frederic Vasseur added: “We are all pleased to see Robert get back in the car for FP1. His contribution to the team has been important so far this season and to be able to get the most of his experience and skills here in Bahrain is going to help the team continue its current path of progression. Sakhir is a circuit he knows really well and this will really help our work this weekend.”

Kubica has managed to score a podium in his maiden season racing in the DTM championship, and is returning to the scene of where he scored his one and only pole position in Formula 1. Kubica took pole at the 2008 Bahrain Grand Prix, then driving for BMW Sauber.

Along with Kubica, another team are also fielding a different driver during first practice. Williams will let Roy Nissany loose, with the team’s test driver making his third FP1 appearance of the year after driving in practice in Spain and Italy.