Hungarian Grand Prix – Alfa Romeo will run Robert Kubica again during first practice at the Hungaroring, in place of Kimi Raikkonen.

Like last weekend, Robert Kubica will drive one of the Alfa Romeo C39s during the first practice session at the Hungaroring. The Polish driver is the official reserve for the team, and is being given the opportunity to stay sharp through FP1 appearances.

Last weekend, Kubica replaced Antonio Giovinazzi for FP1 while, this week, he will be taking over Kimi Raikkonen’s car for the first practice session.

“Driving one of these cars is always an incredible feeling and therefore I can’t wait for Friday.” said Kubica ahead of his appearance.

“Emotions aside, we cannot forget how crucial car development is, especially in this compressed 2020 season. The team needs data and feedback and providing as much valuable information is what I am here for. We had a productive weekend last time out and my aim is to help the team make another step forward here in Hungary.”

The former Williams driver is also being brought in to help with feedback on setup direction and the overall path of development for the car, with team boss Frederic Vasseur praising his efforts last weekend: “Developing the C39 quickly and effectively will be one of the key aspects of the midfield battle and Robert is one of the biggest assets the team has on its side. He did a thoroughly fine job in Austria last week and I am happy to have him in the car once more.”

“The data Kubica provided our engineers have already proven valuable, but there is a lot of work still to be done and having three great drivers to receive information from is a definite advantage.”

Alfa Romeo are yet to score championship points this season, with Kimi Raikkonen scoring the highest finish so far with P11 in the Styrian Grand Prix.