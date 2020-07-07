Alfa Romeo’s reserve driver Robert Kubica will be at the wheel of the C39 during opening practice this weekend for the Styrian Grand Prix.

Having last driven during pre-season testing in Barcelona, Robert Kubica will return to the cockpit of the Alfa Romeo C39 this weekend.

Now signed as the team’s official reserve driver and responsible for bringing ORLEN onboard as a title sponsor, Kubica will be driving in place of Antonio Giovinazzi.

“I am looking forward to returning to action this weekend, especially after the long break the whole world of motorsport had to observe.” said Kubica of his task this weekend. “My objective, as always, is to provide as much data as possible for our engineers and to give them my feedback from within the cockpit. This weekend will be quite a new experience for everyone, racing in the same venue we were on just a few days ago, so it will be a matter of refining all the data we collected over the course of the Austrian Grand Prix and testing the adjustments we want to make to the cars.”

Team boss Frederic Vassuer says the chance to get a driver of his experience in the cockpit can only be beneficial when it comes to verifying data and providing feedback: “I am looking forward to seeing Robert in the car on Friday. A driver with his experience always comes up with valuable feedback and he’ll be able to help us continue learning about our car. Robert was with the team last weekend, of course, and so he is fully aware of everything that was discussed in the engineering meetings and during each session: it’ll be a chance for him to experience the car by himself and, armed with that knowledge, help us progress further.”