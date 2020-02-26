Alpha Tauri’s Daniil Kvyat brought out the red flags right at the end of Wednesday’s track time, but deemed the day ‘productive’ overall.

Alpha Tauri had a truncated day in Barcelona on Wednesday. Running their two race drivers over separate programmes for the morning and afternoon session, Pierre Gasly could only manage 25 laps in the morning as a loose pipe meant extensive work was needed on the AT01 while the power unit was disconnected.

Getting back out on track before lunch, Daniil Kvyat took over the car for the afternoon and managed 61 laps before he, too, was sidelined with just minutes left in the session. Approaching Turn 9, the Russian driver pulled over his Alpha Tauri and parked up, bringing out the red flags and ending the day.

“We just saw something on the data.” explained Kvyat. “And, as it was the last run of the day, they told me it was better to stop the car at that moment. In the end, I don’t think it was anything bad but it was better to stop there rather than trying to get back to the pits.”

Despite the issue, Kvyat was pleased with how the test programme has been going for Alpha Tauri and said: “It’s been a productive day, well, half day for me and full day for the team. When it’s a new car, you’re always finding something interesting all the time…in driving, in data, and you want to study it and understand it more on every run. And that’s what we’re doing still, trying things we might have time to try in a free practice. Try them out, see what happens, and see what data it gives to me. Lots of interesting things to take from today.”

Despite the two Alpha Tauri drivers finishing in the top five for the day, Kvyat says the team’s focus isn’t yet on finding speed: “We weren’t looking for performance. We’re just looking at different things in terms of balance, see how different changes would make for different corners and we’re pretty happy with all the data we got. And it’s good knowledge for me about the new car and trying to understand in terms of ‘what if I do this?’ So we can play with these things at the race weekends if we want to.”

“Some things we try work well, others don’t, and that’s a normal process of testing. Ticking as many boxes as possible, seeing as testing isn’t as long this year.” Kvyat continued.

“I feel like we’re understanding the car more and more every day. Obviously the car needs to be understood, and treated in a gentle way!”