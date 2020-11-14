Turkish Grand Prix – Lance Stroll’s maiden pole position is now guaranteed, after the Canadian was cleared of any wrongdoing after allegedly ignoring yellow flags in qualifying.

Updated:

Lance Stroll will definitely be starting Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix from pole position after the Canadian driver was investigated for allegedly ignoring a yellow flag during Q3 when teammate Sergio Perez slid off the track at Turn 7.

Stroll was summoned before the stewards after qualifying, putting his maiden pole position under threat. However, the stewards decided no further action was necessary.

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 18 (Lance Stroll), the team representative and reviewed video, telemetry and marshalling system evidence.” said the FIA documents. “Car 18 approached turn 7 with a single yellow flag showing for the sector due to Car 11 (Sergio Perez) off track on the outside of the corner. By telemetry, Car 18 clearly came off the throttle, coasted into the corner, and then accelerated when clear of the incident. Sector times do not clearly show this as the track was rapidly drying and each lap was quicker than the preceding lap.”

Elsewhere, McLaren’s Carlos Sainz has been given a three place grid penalty for impeding Sergio Perez in Q2. The Spaniard will start the race from P16.

Original:

While the Racing Point driver is celebrating his first pole position, and the first for a Canadian driver since Jacques Villeneuve in 1997, Stroll will have to sweat over a possible steward’s decision over whether he should keep the position or not.

Stroll has been summoned before the stewards for ‘allegedly non-respecting’ a yellow flag during the crucial Q3 session. A single waved yellow flag was being waved at Turn 7 to cover Sergio Perez’s off at the corner, while Stroll went through to eventually take pole position by 0.2 seconds over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

If found guilty, a likely penalty is a three place grid drop.

McLaren’s Lando Norris has been summoned before the stewards for a similar transgression, while Carlos Sainz has been called before the stewards for an alleged impeding of Sergio Perez.