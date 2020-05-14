McLaren’s Lando Norris says that his particularly strong relationship with teammate Carlos Sainz has been ‘a pleasure’ as the Spaniard departs.

Lando Norris has paid tribute to his departing teammate Carlos Sainz, as the Spaniard leaves McLaren at the end of 2020 to join Ferrari in place of Sebastian Vettel.

Norris and Sainz have forged a strong friendship as teammates at McLaren, free from the pressures of racing each other for wins and podiums. With Norris making his debut in Formula 1 last season, and Sainz joining from Renault with a few year’s experience under his belt, the pair seemed like an older brother guiding the younger as their ‘bromance’ flourished on social media.

With McLaren’s own social media channels capitalising on the pair’s friendship, the partnership draws to a close later this season when Sainz leaves, but Norris has taken to Twitter to acknowledge the Spaniard’s influence during their time together.

“Adiós amigo!” said Norris. “It’s only been a year, but it’s been a pleasure @Carlossainz55.”

“We’ve had some good laughs and made a few memories. Give it your all mate and let’s give this year the send off it deserves.”

Sainz released a thank you video, addressing the McLaren fans and acknowledging their support over the past year. He also singled out Lando Norris, saying ‘To Lando, my muppet friend, it has also been my pleasure. Let’s finish out this year on a high!’

Sainz said: “I’m very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I’m excited for my future with the team. I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I really look forward to go back racing with them this season.”