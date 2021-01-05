McLaren’s Lando Norris is currently self-isolating in Dubai, after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the 2021 season.

McLaren’s Lando Norris has become the fourth F1 driver to test positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.

Norris is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where he is on holiday. McLaren say he is there ahead of a training camp.

Taking to social media, Norris said: “Hi everyone, hope you are all keeping well.”

“Yesterday, I lost my sense of taste and smell so immediately self isolated and took a test.”

“It’s come back as positive, so I’ve told everyone that I’ve been in contact with and will be self isolating for the next 14 days.”

“I feel alright and have no other symptoms but I just wanted to let you all know. Take care.”

Join the new FormulaSpy F1 Discord!

Norris becomes the first driver in 2021 to test positive for COVID-19, following on from Lewis Hamilton’s positive test in late 2020. The World Champion was forced to miss the Sakhir Grand Prix before returning for the season finale in Abu Dhabi. He openly admitted to not being at his physical best after the race, having lost 4kg during his bout with the virus.

Racing Point drivers Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez also both missed races in 2020 with the virus, with both making a full recovery.

A statement from McLaren confirmed Norris’ positive test, saying: “McLaren can confirm that Lando Norris tested positive for covid-19 yesterday in Dubai, where he is currently on holiday ahead of a planned training camp.”

“After recognising a loss of taste and smell, he was tested immediately and informed the team. In line with local regulations, he is now self-isolating at his hotel for 14 days. He is currently feeling well and reports no other symptoms.”