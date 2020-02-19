Here are the latest times and results from the first day of F1 pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

We’re live from testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, and we’re bringing you live F1 timing results throughout each and every day!

Join us on the live blog, as we bring you all the latest action, while we’ll keep the latest times updated right here.

Latest Times (Results) – Formula 1 Testing (Test 1 – Day 1) – Classification at 1:00pm (Chequered flag)

Position Driver Team Car Lap Time Lap Count 1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W11 1:17.313 79 2 Sergio Perez Racing Point RP20 +0.062 58 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull RB16 +0.474 91 4 Carlos Sainz McLaren MCL35 +0.688 64 5 Esteban Ocon Renault RS20 +0.691 62 6 George Russell Williams FW43 +0.855 73 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 +0.976 64 8 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo C39 +1.073 59 9 Kevin Magnussen Haas VF20 +1.153 55 10 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri AT01 +1.171 54

Follow all the action throughout F1 testing on our live blog!