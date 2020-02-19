F1 Formula 1 results testing times
Leanne Boon/Octane Photographic Ltd.

Here are the latest times and results from the first day of F1 pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

We’re live from testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, and we’re bringing you live F1 timing results throughout each and every day!

Join us on the live blog, as we bring you all the latest action, while we’ll keep the latest times updated right here.

Latest Times (Results) – Formula 1 Testing (Test 1 – Day 1) – Classification at 1:00pm (Chequered flag)

PositionDriverTeamCarLap TimeLap Count
1Valtteri BottasMercedesW111:17.31379
2Sergio PerezRacing PointRP20+0.06258
3Max VerstappenRed BullRB16+0.47491
4Carlos SainzMcLarenMCL35+0.68864
5Esteban OconRenaultRS20+0.69162
6George RussellWilliamsFW43+0.85573
7Charles LeclercFerrariSF1000+0.97664
8Robert KubicaAlfa RomeoC39+1.07359
9Kevin MagnussenHaasVF20+1.15355
10Daniil KvyatAlphaTauriAT01+1.17154

Follow all the action throughout F1 testing on our live blog!

