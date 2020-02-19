Latest Times (Results) – F1 Testing (Test 1 – Day 1)
Here are the latest times and results from the first day of F1 pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.
We’re live from testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, and we’re bringing you live F1 timing results throughout each and every day!
Join us on the live blog, as we bring you all the latest action, while we’ll keep the latest times updated right here.
Latest Times (Results) – Formula 1 Testing (Test 1 – Day 1) – Classification at 1:00pm (Chequered flag)
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap Time
|Lap Count
|1
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|W11
|1:17.313
|79
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|RP20
|+0.062
|58
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|RB16
|+0.474
|91
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|MCL35
|+0.688
|64
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|RS20
|+0.691
|62
|6
|George Russell
|Williams
|FW43
|+0.855
|73
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|SF1000
|+0.976
|64
|8
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo
|C39
|+1.073
|59
|9
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|VF20
|+1.153
|55
|10
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|AT01
|+1.171
|54
Follow all the action throughout F1 testing on our live blog!