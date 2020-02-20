Craig Boon/Octane Photographic Ltd.

Latest Times (Results) – F1 Testing (Test 1 Day 2)

Here are the latest times and results from the second day of the first F1 pre-season test at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

We’re live from Formula 1 testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, and we’re bringing you live F1 timing results throughout each and every day!

Keep up to date with what’s happening on our liveblog throughout Day 2 of testing.

Click here for our final report from the first day of testing, where Lewis Hamilton finished the day fastest ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Latest Results – Formula 1 Testing Day 2

