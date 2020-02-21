Here are the latest times and results from the third day of the first F1 pre-season test at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

Kimi Raikkonen finished Day 2 as quickest man for Alfa Romeo, despite bringing out the red flags late in the day.

Latest Results – Formula 1 Testing Day 3

Position Driver Team Car Lap Time Compound laps

1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W11 1:17.992

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull RB16 +0.040

3 Carlos Sainz McLaren MCL35 +0.646

4 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 +0.978

5 Esteban Ocon Renault RS20 +1.295

6 Lance Stroll Racing Point RP20 +1.467

7 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo C39 +2.469

8 Romain Grosjean Haas VF20 +4.244

9 Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri AT01 +18.234

10 Nicholas Latifi Williams FW43 No Time