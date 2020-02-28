F1 Formula 1 Testing Results Day 3
(Latest Times) Results – F1 Testing (Test 2 Day 3)

Thomas Maher
Here are the latest times and results from the third day of the second F1 pre-season test at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

We’re live from Formula 1 testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, and we’re bringing you live F1 timing results throughout each and every day!

Keep up to date with what’s happening on our liveblog throughout Day 3 of the second test.

Sebastian Vettel was quickest man on Day 2 as Mercedes broke down.

1 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS20 1:16.276 65
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 +0.084 76
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W11 +0.134 90
4 Sergio Perez Racing Point RP20 +0.382 43
5 Carlos Sainz McLaren MCL35 +0.544 65
6 George Russell Williams Williams +0.595 43
7 Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri AT01 +0.638 59
8 Romain Grosjean Haas VF20 +0.761 86
9 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C39 +1.139 62
10 Alex Albon Red Bull RB16 +1.527 59

