Hungarian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc led the way just ahead of Lando Norris in a mixed up session after FP1 was interrupted by rain and red flags.

The Williams cars of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant led the way out as FP2 started, with teams looking to make up for the time lost in FP1. Not everyone was in a rush though with the Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari drivers remaining in the pits. George Russell heading out a seven minutes into the practice while Lewis Hamilton took to the track a few minutes later.

(FP2) Second Practice Results – 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

Albon opened the session’s timesheet with a 1:19.660 on soft tyres and after the first ten minutes elapsed, it was his teammate who was the only driver under a 1:19 so far with a 1:18.836 on the softs, two tenths ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris.

The Ferraris made their first appearance just before fifteen minutes had passed while the Red Bulls finally got their session underway after a couple more minutes. At that point Sargeant was still at the top of the times though Norris and Albon had joined him in the 1:18s.

Max Verstappen slotted into P2 on his first run, 0.075 seconds slower than Sargeant, and it took until twenty three minutes in for the American’s time to get beaten, Albon making it a Williams 1-2 with a 1:18.377 on the mediums.

Other cars started on their soft runs then and the Williams cars were shuffled down as the times got faster, AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda getting into the 1:17s with a 1:17.934. The Japanese driver only had a few minutes on top before Norris shaved the time down to a 1:17.701.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the final twenty five minutes Charles Leclerc took over at the top, fifteen hundredths quicker than Norris with a 1:17.686. The top two from FP1, Russell and Oscar Piastri, were at the bottom of the times and both in the pits, the McLaren driver returning to his garage at the halfway point and his floor was being worked on.

After Red Flags, rain and drama in FP1, the second practice was much calmer as teams all followed their own run plans. Leclerc’s time stood to end the day fastest ahead of Norris while Gasly was P3 with a 1:17.918.

Tsunoda slotted into P4, the last driver to have made it into the 1:17s, while Esteban Ocon took P5 just ahead of Nico Hulkenberg. Fernando Alonso ended the day in an Alfa Romeo sandwich, the Spaniard’s 1:18.105 just 0.02 seconds slower than Bottas and 0.003 ahead of Zhou Guanyu. Carlos Sainz took the final spot in the top ten with a 1:18.182, just less than half a second behind his teammate.