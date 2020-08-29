Belgian Grand Prix – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will start from the lower midfield, lining up in P13 & P15 respectively.

Having shown virtually no pace throughout practice, Ferrari appeared to be in real danger of being knocked out of qualifying during Q1.

Both drivers were able to step it up sufficiently to scrape through into Q2, but could go no further. Charles Leclerc ended up taking P13, a second away from the top time in Q2, with Sebastian Vettel in P15 and a further 0.3 behind.

It’s a huge step back for the Ferrari team and for Leclerc, who won this race from pole position last season. Almost all of the teams have improved their pace since last season, with Ferrari the biggest loser of pace since then.

“To be honest, it’s very difficult to find an explanation,” Leclerc told Sky Sports after the session. “It’s a big step back compared to the others so we need to try and find the main issue, try and address it.

“It’s not a good day but it’s like this at the moment. We need to keep working very hard. I think everyone in the team needs to keep their heads up even though it’s very difficult in tough times like this. I can also understand the fans at home that are very disappointed. It’s understandable but as drivers we will try and make the best race possible tomorrow even though we can’t expect any miracles.”

Both Leclerc and Vettel were seen grinning at each other after the Q2 session, helpless to improve their situation as they shrugged their shoulders.

Vettel said that there’s no pretending that Ferrari are anywhere but their true place in the pecking order: ”Obviously, we tried everything we can and a lot of effort going in from last night to today, trying to make things better.

“I think we did a little bit, but obviously we’re not where we want to be, but that’s not the first race and the first qualifying where that’s the case. We tried to do our best, it’s obviously the car we have and the car we know for the whole season so far. So it’s not a surprise today.”