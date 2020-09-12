Tuscan Grand Prix – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc managed a brilliant P5 in qualifying, but he isn’t confident of staying up so high in the race on Sunday.

Having come to Mugello with some confidence that they would be a little more competitive than at the power-hungry circuits of Spa and Monza, Ferrari will start their 1000th Grand Prix from P5 with Charles Leclerc after a brilliant lap in the final part of qualifying.

“I’m very happy, very happy with the lap overall,” Leclerc told Sky Sports F1. “I put everything together and P5 was definitely above any of our expectations. So very, very happy. Monza and Spa was extremely difficult for the whole team. I struggled massively to drive the car with those low downforce settings, very difficult with the balance.”

Highlighting improvements in the driveability after struggling for control at Monza, Leclerc said: “Here we managed to put the balance right and it felt very good in the car. We are lacking overall performance to be able to fight with the guys in front, but the balance was very good today. It gave me confidence and I could give my best on that qualy lap. But it was tricky, because the first lap in Q3, I was with old tyres.”

“So then to go from old to new, it was tricky, but at the end we made it happen.”

Ferrari’s race pace on Friday suggests that their true pace might result in them coming under pressure from the likes of Renault, McLaren and Racing Point. Leclerc acknowledged this, and said P5 will be difficult to maintain.

“There’s a good opportunity, but on the other hand if we look at the race pace of the other teams on Friday, they are quite a lot of cars that are stronger from us,” he explained. “It’s going to be difficult to keep them behind, but that’s my job in the car and I’ll give everything.”