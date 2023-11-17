Las Vegas Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc was fastest in the delayed and extended FP2 session as multiple drivers traded best times during the 90 minutes.

While the second practice session was initially postponed for two hours for investigations and work to be done on the water valve cover that damaged Carlos Sainz’ car as well as all other valve and drain covers on the track.

(FP2) Second Practice Results – 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Just before the rescheduled practice there was a further delay announced, initially thought to be 15 minutes but ended up as a further half hour. The lengthy delay between track action did however allow Alpine and Ferrari to ready new chassis and components for Esteban Ocon and Sainz. Usually a chassis change after FP1 would mean drivers wouldn’t be able to compete in FP2 as cars may not be used until the following day…however it’s now after midnight Las Vegas time so Ocon and Sainz were getting ready for the session along with all other drivers.

Unfortunately for Sainz though he will have a penalty coming for the Grand Prix as the FP1 incident not only damaged his chassis but also his battery and power unit but as the replacement battery is outside his allowed number he will be penalised. Ferrari asked the stewards to give him a pass due to the circumstances and while the stewards said they would have liked to, there was no allowance for it in the rules so a penalty would be applied.

The countdown clock on the sphere was back and FP2 did get underway at 2:30am local time with Lando Norris the first to emerge though he wasn’t able to put in a time as his car was displaying “limp home mode” so he pitted. That meant it was his teammate, Oscar Piastri who set the first FP2 time, and the Australian’s first timed lap on the circuit, with a 1:43.832 on the softs.

Once cars got on track it was a bit of a flashback to covid times as there were no fans in the grandstands. There was a, later deleted, statement released on socials which read: “Due to logistical considerations for our fans and our staff, we have made the determination that we will be closing all Las Vegas Grand Prix fan areas at 1.30am. We look forward to welcoming fans back later today for exciting FP3 and qualifying sessions” and all fans were removed from the area.

After ten minutes, it was the Ferraris on top, Charles Leclerc having just gone almost a second quicker than Sainz to go P1 with a 1:38.917 on the softs. At that point all drivers apart from Norris, who hadn’t re-emerged while McLaren fixed what was a cooling issue on his car. The Brit headed back out on track twenty minutes into the session.

There were a good few lock ups on track but no huge incidents and after the first half hour it was Sainz back on top with a 1:36.984, demoting the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen by over eight tenths.

The session continued with a few more lock ups and spins causing brief yellow flags and as the opening hour ended it was Leclerc on top this time with a 1:35.696, about half a second ahead of Verstappen and Sainz, all on the softs. The Monegasque driver improved to a 1:35.265 while Sainz and Alonso made it to 1:35.7s before the drivers switched to medium or hard tyres for high fuel runs.

There weren’t any timesheet changes at the end so Leclerc’s 1:35.265 was the quickest of the day, half a second up on Sainz and Alonso wile Perez was P4 with a 1:36.085. Valtteri Bottas was P5 for Alfa Romeo ahead of the reigning champion, Verstappen was the last driver within a second of the lead Ferrari with a 1:36.183.

Nico Hulkenberg was P7 with Lance Stroll P8 while the top ten was rounded out with Lewis Hamilton in P9 and Alex Albon’s 1:36.688 seeing him to P10.