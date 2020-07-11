Styrian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc, Kimi Raikkonen and Sergio Perez have all been summoned before the stewards in Austria.

Charles Leclerc, who qualified in P11 for Sunday’s Styrian Grand Prix, has been summoned before the race stewards in Austria. The Ferrari driver was knocked out in Q2, but is being investigated for impeding Alpha Tauri’s Daniil Kvyat during that session.

He is also being investigated for crossing over the pit control line when the red flag was shown during Q1 when Antonio Giovinazzi hit the barriers in the final sector.

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen is being investigated for the same transgression, as he pitted following his teammate’s incident.

Sergio Perez, who was knocked out in Q1 and is P17 after qualifying, is being investigated for ignoring yellow flags at Turn 3 following a spin for Alex Albon.

