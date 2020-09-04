Italian Grand Prix – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc says he’s willing to have patience with his team to re-find competitiveness in the coming seasons.

Leclerc is signed up with Ferrari until the end of the 2024 season but, almost immediately after signing, witnessed the plummet of the team from winning pole positions and races to propping up the lower midfield.

It’s been a bitter pill to swallow and, immediately after the Belgian Grand Prix, team boss Mattia Binotto admitted that recovery to the front could take years: “How long? I think if you look back in all the winning cycles that have been set, it’s always many years. There are no silver bullets in F1; patience and stability is required.”

Speaking on Thursday ahead of the team’s home race at Monza, Leclerc said he doesn’t have a choice other than to wait and help Ferrari get back to the front: “Well, on one hand I don’t really have the choice. But surely it will take some patience and I’m ready to wait.”

“But it’s also my job to try and make this whole process as short as possible and for us to come back where we deserve to be. It’s not going to be easy, it will take time, but I’m ready for this and my job is to give my best anyway in every situation we are in.”

Ferrari’s poorest performances are likely to be behind them once they get through Monza, as the ultra high-speed circuits are out of the way. With their main weakness being with their power unit, Leclerc believes that better competitiveness could be around the corner as early as next week’s Tuscan GP at Mugello.

“I think we’ll have to wait until we arrive in Mugello,” said Leclerc, “which should be a track where we’ll see a bit more the realistic picture for the end of the year, because Spa and here will be very difficult for us. Well, Spa has been very difficult for us! And Monza, I expect a similar weekend, but after that it should go better.

“Then whether it will be enough to come back to third in the constructors’ championship, I don’t know, but we’ll push for this. As a driver I definitely want to believe in that third place in the championship, even if we know it’s going to be difficult.”