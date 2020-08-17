Spanish Grand Prix – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc spun out of the race in Barcelona after an electronic malfunction switched his engine off.Leclerc was the only retirement from the race in Barcelona, after spinning off at the chicane at the end of Lap 36.

The Ferrari driver was in contention for points, having been a few seconds ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel on track at the time.

Leclerc lost the rear of his SF1000 going through the chicane, with onboard replays showing that his engine switched off as he turned into the corner. Falling to the back of the field, Leclerc managed to get the engine fired back up again and got going, but he could feel that the engine wasn’t right. He had also undone his belts, so he returned to the pits where Ferrari retired the car.

“It’s a shame that we couldn’t finish the race today.” said Leclerc afterwards. “I think we had a good chance to finish around P6 or even higher. We were very competitive on the softs and were also quick on the mediums, which we couldn’t fully show because of traffic. The plan was for me to do a one-stop and it was going quite well.”

“Unfortunately, we had an issue around midrace. Suddenly my screen and engine switched off and the rear wheels locked.” he explained. “We are not yet sure what happened and are investigating the cause. The car eventually started up again, but it was already too late to continue because I had undone my seatbelts and had to return to the pits. Although this year is a little bit tougher than last, we are all motivated to bring home the best results possible for the team and we will keep working hard to achieve this.”

Teammate Sebastian Vettel went on to salvage a P7 finish with Ferrari moving him onto a one stop strategy.

Team boss Mattia Binotto acknowledged the disappointment of the weekend for the Scuderia, where the team dropped to fifth in the Constructor’s Championship.

“A very disappointing weekend, not just because of the result, but also because of the way we managed it.” said Binotto. “In qualifying yesterday, we didn’t make the most of the potential at our disposal and we know how important grid position is on this track where overtaking is so difficult.”

“Despite that, in the race we had a genuine chance of fighting for fourth place with Charles, but a reliability problem put him out of the running. A malfunction in an electronic control unit resulted in his car shutting down, causing him to spin, effectively ending his race.”

“Sebastian moved up the order well, showing great tenacity and driving very cleanly: doing a 36 lap stint on used Soft tyres is quite something. The same observation goes for him as well as for Charles: starting further up the grid he could have aspired to do better than seventh.”