Imola Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton says he doesn’t know for certain if he’ll be in Formula 1 in 2021.

Having won the Imola Grand Prix and now just eight points shy of securing another world title, Lewis Hamilton says he doesn’t know yet if he’ll continue for 2021.

Speaking at the post-race press conference, Hamilton said that Toto Wolff’s intent to try finding a team principal replacement was having an impact on his decision making.

Hamilton is yet to sign a contract for 2021, and says the possibility remains that he might not continue for another year.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be here next year, so it’s not really a concern for me at the moment.” Hamilton said.

“I understand and we have a lot of deep conversations, Toto and I, so I am very, very aware of where he is mentally and we share and carry a lot of the weight together I think.”

“I’ve been here a long, long time and I can definitely understand wanting to pull back a little bit and give time to things like family and those things.”

Wolff has indicated that the extended downtime earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic has allowed him to evaluate his future. While likely to stay on at Mercedes in 2021, he has indicated he’d like to step away from the team principal role.

Hamilton says that he has no doubt Wolff will find a worthy successor: “I don’t know who will replace him, he’s a leader. He’s not going to put anyone in who’s not going to be able to do the job, who’s not going to be up to it. He will find the right people.”

“But this team is not about one person, it’s a collective of a lot of people. It’s a real team effort. I’m supportive of him whatever he wants to do moving forwards.”

Hamilton has always said that he has more interests outside of racing he’d like to explore, such as fashion and music, but said there’s ‘no guarantee’ he’ll stay racing in 2021 – this could be seen as playing hardball in his contract negotiations, as Hamilton will retain the enviable position of racing F1’s dominant car next year if he stays in the sport.

“Naturally, I feel great and feel very strong.” Hamilton continued. “I feel like I could keep going for plenty of months but, on Toto and shelf life, there’s multiple things that do stay on the top of my mind.

“I would like to be here next year but there’s no guarantee of that for sure. There’s a lot that excites me of the ‘after life’, so time will tell.”