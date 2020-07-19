Hungarian Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton has cruised to victory in Budapest, leading almost the entirety of the race.

Click here for the complete results from the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has dominated the Hungarian Grand Prix to take his second consecutive race win in the 2020 Formula 1 season, taking a new record for the most victories at a single circuit. The British driver went unchallenged throughout the entirety of the race, only briefing losing his lead during early pitstops as the drivers switched from Intermediate to dry tyres due to the damp start of the race.

Max Verstappen made his mechanic’s day tricky, as he crashed on his way to the grid on a reconnaissance lap. He damaged the front wing and front suspension, but the team managed to get his car repaired over the twenty minutes before the race start. He made a great start to the race, and ended up moving up to P2 during the race.

Most drivers took the start of the grid on intermediate tyres, however both Haas drivers opted to pit for slick compounds at the end of the formation lap. This proved inspired, as the track did not take long in drying out, forcing all to pit and leaving Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean in third and fourth place respectively.

However, the Haas cars would struggle throughout the race and slip down the order, with Magnussen crossing the line in ninth place, securing the teams’ first points of the year.

Lance Stroll finished the Hungarian Grand Prix in P4 for Racing Point, but was running as high as second in the early stages of the race after making a good getaway. Following the first round of pit stops, Verstappen managed to jump the Canadian for second place, while Bottas took 17 laps to recover to P4 following a disastrous start. He appeared to jump the start, but stopped the car in time to go without a penalty. However, his lack of momentum resulted in him falling down to P6.

After Bottas made another pit stop amid a threat of rain, he managed to get in front of Stroll, who was forced to settle for fourth place at the chequered flag – matching his best result with Racing Point.

Alexander Albon was fifth for Red Bull, managing to pass Sebastian Vettel late in the race after the Ferrari driver made a mistake at Turn 2 while trying to hold off the Red Bull. The German driver had made a tremendous start to the race to move up to P3 at lights out and through Turn 1, but fell behind Verstappen accelerating through to Turn 2.

Sergio Perez was seventh in the second Racing Point, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo who went deep into the race on his first set of slick tyres. However, the Australian couldn’t make major strides in the dying laps and came home in eighth.

Magnussen was ninth while Carlos Sainz secured a point for McLaren, having battled much of the race against Leclerc.

Pierre Gasly was the only retirement from the race, as he pulled into the pits early on with smoke billowing from the rear of his AlphaTauri.

Breaking news. Developing report.