Reigning World Champion Lewis Hamilton has joined a Black Lives Matter protest in London, adding to his push for racial equality.

Lewis Hamilton has shared images of himself joining a Black Lives Matter protest in London, hot on the heels of his announcement that he will launch ‘The Hamilton Commission’.

Hamilton announced on Sunday that ‘The Hamilton Commission’ aims to encourage racial diversity within motorsport as he aims to help black youths find their way into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics subjects with the intent of ending up in motorsport.

A vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement that has grown since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis a month ago, Hamilton is using his position as the World Champion to criticise the mindset of Formula 1 and its fans – a largely white male dominated sport.

Speaking on his Instagram account, Hamilton said that silence isn’t enough to ‘not be racist’:

“Your silence is still deafening. You may not be racist in your silence but we need you to be ANTI-racist.

“That means we need you to educate yourself and others. Speak out to help us bring awareness to the injustices and prejudices that black people and people of colour face on a daily basis and have been facing for hundreds of years.”

“We cannot be silent today! We need your voice. We need you to get out of your comfort zone and support us by being anti-racist and letting people know where you stand in this fight. Encourage your family, friends and colleagues so we can continue to make change!”

Click ‘Subscribe’ below to have the latest Formula 1 news sent straight to you!

https://www.instagram.com/lewishamilton/?hl=en