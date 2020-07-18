Hungarian Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton has won the Mercedes qualifying battle at the Hungaroring, ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix. The reigning Champion improved on his second run in Q3 to put pole position out of the reach of Valtteri Bottas, finishing with a 1:13.447 to Bottas’ 1:13.554.

The Finnish driver had been 0.3 down on Hamilton following the first Q3 runs and set a new personal best on his second run but couldn’t quite eclipse Hamilton’s time. The result means Hamilton claims his 90th career pole position.

Racing Point locked out the second row of the grid, with Lance Stroll winning the battle of the pink cars to claim P3 ahead of Sergio Perez. Intriguingly, the Racing Point drivers will be starting the race on the Medium compound. They were confident enough in their own pace to try getting through Q2 on the yellow marked Pirellis and managed to scrape through, meaning they will now be on an alternate strategy to the cars around them on Sunday. They finished the session a second down on the Mercedes drivers.

Sebastian Vettel finished P5 for Ferrari, in a somewhat more competitive showing from the Italian team. Vettel finished 1.3 seconds away from pole position, and half a tenth clear of Charles Leclerc in P6.

Max Verstappen was a subdued P7 for Red Bull Racing, having complained of power unit issues during Q2, while Lando Norris finished P8 for McLaren. Carlos Sainz finished P9 in the second McLaren, with Pierre Gasly rounding out the top ten for Alpha Tauri. The Frenchman didn’t take part in Q3, having encountered a power unit issue that sidelined him at the end of Q2.

Daniel Ricciardo claimed P11 for Renault, with George Russell a stellar P12 for Williams as both FW43s made it into Q2 on merit. Russell went as high as P3 during Q1 towards the end of that session, indicating clear progress for Williams. Alex Albon finished a disappointed P13 for Red Bull Racing, knocked out in Q2 and complaining about traffic affecting his final run.

Esteban Ocon was P14 for Renault, with Nicholas Latifi a meritorious P15 for Williams.

It was the Ferrari customer teams making up four of the bottom five cars, with both Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean knocked out, along with Alpha Tauri’s Daniil Kvyat. Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen make up the back row for Alfa Romeo.