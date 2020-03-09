Haas’ Kevin Magnussen says he doesn’t feel Melbourne’s Albert Park suits his driving style, despite strong results at the venue.

Kevin Magnussen says he doesn’t feel the opening round of this year’s championship is a venue that suits his driving style, despite strong results there in the past.

The Danish driver finished on the podium with a P2 finish on his debut at Albert Park back in 2014, when he raced for McLaren, while he also took a P6 points finish last season for Haas. In 2018, Magnussen had been on for a strong points finish until a pitstop error meant he was sent out on track with a loose wheel and was forced to retire.

“I don’t actually think Albert Park suits my driving style, but that said, it’s not a track I dislike at all, I do like driving the circuit.” said Magnussen ahead of the season opener.

“It’s a pretty normal track for me and I think I’ve just been fortunate to have had good races there.” Magnussen continued.

“I can’t really point out any reasons why Albert Park should be any better for me than other tracks. I think it’s just coincidence I’ve had good races there. Of course, when you have had good races at circuits, you always look forward to going back because those good memories create a good vibe. I guess you feel a little bit more excited going back to those tracks.”

Magnussen says he’s excited to be heading back to racing again, and is eagerly anticipating this Sunday’s Grand Prix in Melbourne: “It’s obviously long been associated with being the season opener, which gives it a buzz and a certain excitement level. ”

“For me, it’s one of the best races of the year because of that, and everyone’s excited to see where they are and go racing for the first time in the new season. I like Melbourne as a city as well, I enjoy going there.”