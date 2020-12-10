Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Haas’ Kevin Magnussen says he is ‘at peace’ with moving on from Formula 1, feeling he’s had a fair crack of the whip. Kevin Magnussen’s Formula 1 career comes to an end, for now, this weekend in Abu Dhabi. The Haas driver is making way, along with teammate Romain Grosjean, for newcomers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Speaking to media on Thursday, the Danish driver compared the situation to the same race back in 2014. The then McLaren driver’s future was completely unknown at that time, as he didn’t know whether McLaren would keep him or not. This time, Magnussen’s career is set. He’s off to IMSA to race with Chip Ganassi Racing in sportscars, and this knowledge means that he was more reflective than sad as he said: “So far I haven’t felt like anything special is going on. I’m not really feeling sad or anything.”

“Back in 2014, I was very nervous about everything. Abu Dhabi in 2014 was terrible because there was so much uncertainty. They [McLaren] had told me they would take the option but then time dragged on and they didn’t take the option and eventually dropped me. I was so sad and depressed about everything. But now, I’ve had a few years in F1 and I’m looking forward to what’s happening next. I’m excited and it’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

Having spent the last two years close to the back of the grid, Magnussen says he’s hopeful of getting back into winning machinery in just a month’s time: “The last few years in F1 have been difficult, they haven’t been super exciting for me. Racing at the back…there’s been some really good points. Like 2018, when we were doing really well. I’m really looking forward to what’s going to happen now and being back in a car that I know that can win and with a team that can win championships. My first race is going to be Daytona and, in a months time, I’m going to start looking at driving the car at Daytona.”

“So I’m not really sad about things, just really excited.”

Asked about how he’d look back on his time on Formula 1, and how he’d like to be remembered, Magnussen said: “I don’t really have any wishes for how the fans should remember me. They can remember for whatever they remember me for. I don’t think about this stuff. I’ve been blessed and privileged to have had this opportunity in F1, 8 years including test years, six, seven years of racing. I came from being a little kid dreaming of F1, I believed in it and got there. I dreamt of winning races and winning the championship. I got a podium and a few seasons. If I think about where I came from, I can be satisfied with that. I’m happy with that.””

“I’m at peace with it…I’m ready to call this my last race. I’m going out to enjoy it, these satisfying to drive cars, and think about this amazing opportunity I’ve been given.”

Join the new FormulaSpy Discord!