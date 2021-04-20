Red Bull’s Helmut Marko believes that neither Mercedes nor his team will back down in a development war throughout this season.

The two front-running teams seem to be neck and neck at the moment with qualifying performance at last weekends’ Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in particular separated by less than a tenth.

With new regulations coming in 2022, which will see the cars take a completely different design philosophy, the Austrian believes that it will be a battle of wits over who will blink first and reallocate resources to next year.

“We need this euphoria, and also the passion and enthusiasm,” he said to ServusTV, as quoted by Motorsport.com. “There are still [21] races to go and we have to give everything.

“The problem will come about before the summer break, when theoretically, capacities will then be put on to the new development of the 2022 car.

“The only thing is: if we both continue to be so close together, I believe that neither Mercedes nor us – and certainly not us – will back down anywhere in development.”

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton managed to grab pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend, but Red Bull looked to have had the advantage in the race. Marko believes that this wasn’t the case with Sunday’s changeable conditions playing a factor.

“I think Mercedes had the faster car in Imola seen over the race distance,” he said. “On the single lap we were faster. But I also think it has to do with the lower temperatures. Plus the handling of the tyres is also a bit better from the Mercedes chassis at the moment.”