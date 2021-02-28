Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr. Helmut Marko says there’s ‘nothing mysterious’ about the team’s new car, despite choosing to not release photos of the RB16B. Red Bull held a very low-key launch of their revised RB16B last week, releasing just two studio renders ahead of the team’s filming day at Silverstone.

However, despite the pre-filming day press information promising the press plenty of material to analyse before pre-season testing, Red Bull didn’t release a single picture of the RB16B on track. Instead, all of their photos were of the 2019 RB15 with their updated livery.

Speaking to F1-Insider.com, Marko explained Red Bull’s reasoning behind the mysterious lack of photos: “Time was a bit tight to do photo shoots. Driving was more important to us than taking photos. We have nothing mysterious at the car. No six wheels, no fan in the rear either!”

Realistically, there’s little reason to think there is anything too revolutionary on the Red Bull car. With the rules largely the same for 2021, the only significant differences have been a general reduction of downforce thanks to a simplification of the floor area. Marko says that the new car is just a logical evolution from what we saw last season: “The car is a consistent further development of last year’s model. The goal is to be able to compete for victories right from the start. At the first tests in Bahrain we will run all the parts on the car that will also be used at the season debut.”

Red Bull held a filming day with their 2021 car with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both getting a chance to drive the RB16B, while Alex Albon was at hand to drive the 2019 car. In the lead up to the filming day, of which teams are permitted two of in a season using their current car, Red Bull also gave Perez some acclimitisation time by setting him loose at Silverstone with the RB15.