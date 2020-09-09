Tuscan Grand Prix – Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto says there are no planned signings of new technical staff, including Andy Cowell, on the horizon.

Ferrari announced in July that they were implementing a new technical structure to increase efficiency and accountability at the Scuderia.

It’s been rumoured recently that Ferrari could be making a play to bring Andy Cowell on board for 2021, with the Mercedes’ engine chief announcing that he plans to leave Brixworth behind. Cowell has said that he is seeking a new engineering challenge.

However, a move to Italy to head up Ferrari’s engine department and recovery appears unlikely. Speaking at the press conference at Monza last weekend, Mattia Binotto said they are happy with the restructuring that has taken place with Enrico Gualtieri in charge of the Power Unit programme.

“Now it’s only a very little time since it [the restructuring] happened and I think normally to see the results of a reorganisation it takes some more time.”

“I’m pretty happy, the way I can feel that the people feel responsible, understand the matter of urgency of our situation and are working hard, are committed, united in the way to progress the car and somehow progress our competitiveness. So, I think that that’s great.”

Asked directly whether he’d have any interest in bringing Andy Cowell onboard, or making a play to secure his services, Binotto said that while the team are always evaluating external available talent, there’s no signings on the horizon: “In terms of new people joining Ferrari in the future. I think in F1 you can never be self-satisfied, so if there is anyone that can bring added-value to the team, it’s our responsibility to look for it and eventually to do it.”

“You mentioned Andy Cowell. As far as I’m aware, he’s still working in Mercedes currently but certainly there are great names in F1. Is there someone very soon joining Ferrari? It’s not the case.”