Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Ferrari team boss will sit out this weekend’s race at Yas Marina, as he’s flown home to Italy with a mild illness.

Ferrari will be without their team boss Mattia Binotto again this weekend, with the head of the Scuderia also missing the Turkish and Bahrain Grand Prix weekends. However, on those occasions, Binotto chose to stay at home in Italy to concentrate on development and organisational work at Maranello, with Sporting Director Laurent Mekies taking over the lead role at the track.

However, Binotto has been forced to go home and miss the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Ferrari boss has come down with a mild illness, which Ferrari say is not COVID-19 related, and has chosen to fly home to Italy to recover.

Falling ill during the Sakhir Grand Prix weekend, he chose not to continue on to Abu Dhabi and immediately began making plans to return to Italy.

Laurent Mekies will thus resume the role as team leader for this weekend.

As a result, Binotto missed the final race for Sebastian Vettel as the German departs the Scuderia after six seasons after this weekend. The four time World Champion is heading off to Racing Point, which rebrands as Aston Martin for 2021, and he’ll be replacing the departing Sergio Perez.