Italian Grand Prix – Drivers will be required to adhere to a maximum lap time during the FP3 and qualifying sessions at Monza this weekend.

After the disaster that was Monza qualifying last year which saw only two of the nine drivers in Q3 manage to cross the line before the chequered flag and complete their final fast lap.

To prevent another ridiculous situation with the drivers all slowing down to avoid being the first ones in the queue and handing a tow to their opponents, the Race Director, Michael Masi, included this in his notes for this weekend’s event:

“In order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly on in laps during and after the end of qualifying or during reconnaissance laps when the pit exit is opened for the race, drivers must stay below the maximum time set by the FIA between the Safety Car lines shown on the pit lane map. You will be informed of the maximum time after the first day of practice.”

The Safety Car lines mentioned are Safety Car line 2, which is on the main straight after the pit exit, and Safety Car line 1, just before the pit lane entry splits off from the track.

After today’s free practice sessions the maximum time was announced as being a 1:43.0, and that it “will be used as a guide by the stewards to determine if a driver is considered to be driving unnecessarily slowly on an out lap or any warm up lap”.