Haas driver Nikita Mazepin has said that he is surprised by how intense Formula 1 is but is anticipating improvements throughout the season.

The Russian driver has found life in F1 difficult so far, with several spins in the opening round resulting in crashing out after just three corners in the Bahrain Grand Prix. Mazepin did however reach the chequered flag in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend.

The Haas driver and his teammate Mick Schumacher are new to the grid, and it’s particularly tough for them knowing that Haas won’t develop, what appears to be, a tricky car to drive. Mazepin and Schumacher joined F1 from F2 and the pair are on a steep learning curve.

“We’re obviously both in the same position,” said Mazepin. “So far, F1 has been surprisingly intense to me.”

“I knew it’s obviously intense, but the two qualifying sessions that I’ve had were rather hectic. And the time is shorter, and there’s loads of things that are happening. So, yeah, it’s a big learning curve.”

The Russian driver was able to reach the chequered flag in Imola, despite a clash with Williams’ Nicholas Latifi. The Canadian driver appeared to move across on Mazepin, but he suffered no damage on his Haas.

The 22-year-old feels that being able to finish the race and gaining valuable mileage will help him kick start his season and understand the car better.

“It’s very important to keep learning,” said the Russian driver. “Currently it is an upward curve. But there’s loads of work to be done. It’s a completely different series to what I’m used to driving and, yeah, it’s demanding.”

Mazepin is confident that he will be on the grid for some time to come and the Russian won’t start worrying about his current situation just yet.

“I am pretty sure I’ll spend a few years in this paddock at least, so I wouldn’t start panicking yet,” said the 22-year-old.

“There’s much more to be lost in over pushing and finding the walls, rather than to be found with finding a few tenths. It’s a gradual build up, which I need to be focused on – and I am focused on it.”