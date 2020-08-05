70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Paul Di Resta will serve as McLaren’s official reserve driver for this weekend’s race at Silverstone, the team have confirmed.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation, and the elevated threat to drivers this year, McLaren are attempting to solidify a contingency plan in the event of one of their race drivers being sidelined due to contracting the coronavirus. This came to the fore last weekend, when Racing Point’s Sergio Perez tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and the team had to scramble around to fly Nico Hulkenberg in from Germany to replace the Mexican driver.

McLaren have opted to contract the services of Paul Di Resta for this weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, who will dovetail these duties alongside his presenting duties on Sky Sports F1.

Di Resta has already had a seat fitting at the McLaren Technology Centre, but will be kept apart from the McLaren bubble unless absolutely required.

McLaren, as well as Racing Point, had a deal with Mercedes to share their reserve drivers – Formula E driver Stoffel Vandoorne and Merc Formula E reserve Esteban Gutierrez. However, Vandoorne is currently embarking on a mammoth schedule of Formula E races in Berlin with Mercedes, while Gutierrez is no longer eligible for a superlicence as he last raced in F1 in 2016.

As a result, McLaren are making their own arrangements to have Di Resta on standby, while Racing Point’s Otmar Szafnauer says they are hoping to talk to Nico Hulkenberg about becoming their official reserve for the remainder of this year.

Di Resta last drove in F1 in 2017, when he stood in for the ill Felipe Massa at the Hungarian Grand Prix.