Bahrain Grand Prix – McLaren have confirmed rear brake failure was the cause of Carlos Sainz’ dramatic exit from qualifying at the Sakhir Circuit.

Carlos Sainz will line up in P15 for the start of Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix. The Spaniard was eliminated in Q2 after failing to set a time. This was because he wasn’t able to put in a lap after spinning out midway through Q2.

Starting his flying lap halfway through the session, Sainz lost control of the rear of his MCL35 and spun off harmlessly. Coming to a stop at the end of the straight, the session was red-flagged immediately to enable recovery of the car as Sainz climbed out. He reported that the rear wheels had locked up as he turned in, a fact borne out by replays showing his rear wheels locking up throughout the entire spin.

Eliminated by the apparent mechanical issue, McLaren have since confirmed that he suffered a rear brake failure.

“We had an issue in the rear brakes and we are now investigating it, because if there was one day when we couldn’t make a mistake it was today.” said a disappointed Sainz after the session. “We had made it to Q2 on a single set of tyres and I was feeling comfortable in the car, but then we had a mechanical problem. It compromises a lot our race, because we’ll be starting from behind and we won’t have available the set of medium tyres we wanted for Sunday.”

“We will have to fight back in the race, but we know that it is going to be tough because the cars in the Top 10 are going to be on mediums and we won’t have any advantage, even if we are given the chance to choose tyres. We will look into what happened today in the car and come up with the best strategy available to control the damage and seize any opportunities that may come our way”.

Developing story. More to follow.