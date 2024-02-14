After revealing their livery a month ago, McLaren launched their new car, the MCL38, online this morning before a shakedown in Silverstone.

The livery continues with the papaya and black colouring that has been their identifying factor over the past few years, blue had also been part of the mix – either as a dark or sky blue – but it’s not a factor this time out.

Underneath the paintwork McLaren say they’ve made “a number of innovations” to their design but admit they haven’t managed to address all the areas that they wanted to work on yet. McLaren didn’t have a great start to last season but managed to turn things around and get into contention midway through the year.

“Going into this year,” said Team Principal, Andrea Stella, “we look to build on the momentum of last season but are realistic in the knowledge that every team will have made progress and found competitiveness for their 2024 cars. We now have everything in place from an infrastructure, people and culture perspective so we continue to push forward and build on the work done to get us back to front of the grid.

“Before we hit the track for competitive sessions, we have a lot of work to do, including putting the MCL38 through its paces during the Bahrain pre-season test. The team has done a good job over the winter, and we are confident we can hit the ground running, but we know we have important tasks at hand before the season starts. There are a number of innovations on the car, but not all the areas we want to address have been completed for our launch-spec car. Those areas now become the focus of our in-season development, which is already in progress.”

The team will once again have Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the driving seats, Norris taking seven podiums and being in the fight for P4 in the championship while Piastri took two podiums and a Sprint win in his rookie season.

“I’m excited to get behind the wheel of the MCL38 and see how it runs,” Norris said. “The livery looks great on the new car, so it’s fun to be able to get out on track today. I’m looking forward to shaking the car down in Bahrain. I have full confidence in the team that we’ll continue pushing forward off the back of the turnaround last season.

However, the true test of our progress is coming up when we put the car through its paces in testing, ahead of then qualifying and racing for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been back at the MTC putting a lot of work in on the simulator with my engineering team to ensure that we’re fully prepared ahead of next week.”

Piastri was also excited to get to try the car out for the first time and was looking forward to getting the new season underway: “It’s great to be able to drive the MCL38 on track for the first time today. It’s an important milestone in our development for the year and I’m excited to see it on track in its new livery.

“We won’t know where we stand in terms of competitiveness until we go racing in Bahrain,” Piastri added, “but we’ve been preparing as best as we possibly can by spending time in the simulator, working closely with everyone who’s designed, built and will run the car to ensure we’re ready to start strongly.

“I’m looking forward to the next few weeks leading into a busy year. A massive thank you to the team for everything they’ve done so far to prepare us for 2024. I’m really excited to properly kick off my second season in F1.”

McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren Formula 1 Team