McLaren have confirmed they have extended their commercial agreement with the Coca-Cola company for the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Having initially landed Coca-Cola as a sponsor in 2018, the first time a Formula 1 team convinced the drinks giant to enter the sport, McLaren have confirmed their deal will continue for the 2020 season. The drinks company initially signed with McLaren for a handful of events towards the end of the 2018 season, and elected to stay on as a fulltime sponsor for the 2019 season. With the team’s fortunes on the up, the two parties have reached an agreement for another year.

Coca-Cola have been named as the ‘Official Soft Drinks Partner’ for McLaren, and will also be featured in a new Amazon series featuring race drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

The series will be called “Coke Driven to Deliver”.

Coca-Cola’s logos will feature on the cockpit side of the MCL35, as well as on Sainz’s and Norris’s drinks bottles.

“Coca-Cola is one of the most iconic brands in the world and we’re delighted to continue our partnership.” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. “Over the past two years, together we’ve created special experiences for fans around the world and introduced a different audience to Formula 1. We are looking forward to seeing the partnership develop throughout the 2020 season.”

“We are delighted to continue the partnership with McLaren to bring the excitement of Formula 1 to our consumers, employees and our customers.” said Ricardo Fort, Vice President of Sports & Entertainment Partnerships at Coca-Cola, while Global Vice President Matthew Tarallo said: “Formula 1 is an incredibly engaging platform for our consumers. We built great momentum in 2019 and look forward to continuing our partnership with McLaren in 2020.”