McLaren have taken the covers off their new car, the MCL35M, showing off their new Mercedes-powered challenger for 2021.

McLaren have revealed their new car and driver line-up. Holding a live event globally online through their social media channels, McLaren introduced new driver Daniel Ricciardo alongside Lando Norris with the British driver going into his third season with the Woking team.

2020 was McLaren’s best result in Formula 1 in eight years, as their continued resurgence saw multiple podiums and points finishes.

While the technical regulations remain largely the same for 2021, there has been sufficient evolution of the regulations to require the teams to alter their cars for this year. The MCL35M is an evolution of the MCL35, reflecting the new power unit as the team switch to Mercedes power. The team left Merc behind in 2014, having won their most recent championships with German power back in 2008 with Lewis Hamilton. Disappointing years with Honda power resulted in McLaren switching to Renault power, which sparked the start of the team’s resurgence.

See all the initial pictures of the new McLaren MCL35M!

The Mercedes-AMG M12 E Performance was integrated into the design of the MCL35M by McLaren with the support of Mercedes High Performance Powertrains and represents one of several key changes to the car as part of its evolution into the MCL35M.

The livery of the 2021 car has also seen some evolution from the MCL35, utilising the ‘papaya’ and blue colour scheme seen and used in recent years. These were the teams original colours when they first entered Formula 1 in the mid 1960s.

“We’re thrilled to launch our 2021 team with Lando and Daniel, as we prepare to get the Formula 1 season started.” said CEO Zak Brown. “We’ve got an incredibly exciting driver line-up this year, both are formidable racers on-track and great characters off-track. Lando is a naturally fast and intelligent racer on an exciting trajectory, while Daniel is a multiple grand prix winner with a sharp racer’s edge and exceptional talent.”

“After a challenging but rewarding 2020, we have firmly hit the reset button for this season as we continue on our path towards the front of the grid. This will be an even tougher season but we’re ready to meet the challenge. I want to pay tribute to Formula 1 and the FIA and our fellow teams in continuing to work hard for the benefit of our sport as we strive to bring exciting racing to fans around the world.”

“We head into this season with an incredible group of committed and valuable partners at our side, who are such a vital part of our team. 2020 represented a significant challenge, not just for McLaren Racing but also many of our partners, so to have maintained their support is a testament to the quality of our partners and the relationships we have formed on our journey together.”

“We’ve really missed having our fantastic fans with us at track, and we can’t wait to have them join us again when safe to do so. As always, we go to every grand prix weekend with the ambition of putting on a great show and achieving the best possible result for our incredible fanbase.”

“I’m proud of our team and the progress we’ve made together so far. We’ve still got a long way to go, but we’ve got a great spirit in the team and we’re becoming stronger competitors as we continue on our journey.”

Lando and Daniel will first drive the MCL35M at Silverstone from tomorrow as part the team’s pre-season filming days. The team makes its first official outing at the Bahrain International Circuit on March 12 at pre-season testing. McLaren F1 will return to Sakhir for the Formula 1 season-opener, and the team’s first home race, at the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28.