British F1 team McLaren have finalised the sale of their renowned McLaren Technology Centre and negotiated a leaseback deal for the factory.

The 840,000 square foot facility based in Woking has been the subject of months of negotiations – however, a deal was announced on Tuesday which sees the factory sold to Global Net Lease (GNL) for £170m and leased back to McLaren over 20 years.

It is anticipated that the deal with GNL is to be completed in the second quarter of 2021 and James Nelson, CEO of GNL, is thrilled to have the facility in his portfolio.

“We are excited to announce that this world-class facility will become part of the GNL portfolio,” said Nelson

“The McLaren Group Headquarters’ state of the art buildings have won numerous awards, were designed by renowned architect Norman Foster, and are the type of mission-critical, net-leased properties that make up the GNL portfolio. We are very pleased to have been able to collaborate and work with the management team of the McLaren Group to affect this transaction.

“We look forward to the long-term partnership with McLaren and the benefits this transaction will have to GNL.”

McLaren faced an uncertain future over the winter with the long-standing British team facing a cash flow shortage. The team managed to arrange a £150m loan with the National Bank of Bahrain to boost the teams’ financial position.

With this new leaseback agreement, the team look to unlock cash in its factory. Zak Brown, McLaren CEO believes this is the right choice.

“Why have all this money tied up in real estate?” said Brown, speaking to Motorsport.com. “We’re not a real estate company. We’re a racing team and an automotive company. And that’s the start of the journey to start cleaning up the balance sheet [at McLaren].

“I think the majority of companies in this world don’t actually own the real estate that they are tenants of.

“We’ve got a lot of cash tied up in that building, as you can imagine, and that’s not a very productive use of funds when you’re looking to invest in your business.

“So we’ll ultimately sell it to someone. We will then do an extremely long term lease and then we’ll use that money to invest in our business to help us grow our business. So it’s a pretty typical financial restructuring exercise.”