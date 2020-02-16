McLaren’s MCL35 has hit the track for the first time, as the team have headed to Spain ahead of testing to carry out a filming day.

Having launched the MCL35 at the McLaren Technology Centre during the week, McLaren have brought their new car to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona a few days early. This was for the purpose of holding a filming day at the circuit, the first of two such promotional days permitted per team per year.

It also serves as an effective way to shake down a new car that hasn’t driven before, with McLaren peeling out on track at 9am with Lando Norris at the wheel of the MCL35.

Filming days allow teams to carry out a maximum of 100 kilometres of track time, on specially supplied Pirelli tyres that are manufactured specifically for this purpose.

McLaren also had a McLaren 720S at the circuit, kitted out in the new MCL35 livery, which went out on track to circulate alongside the new Formula 1 car.

Pre-season F1 testing begins at the circuit on Wednesday, with McLaren joining the other nine teams for the first three day block. They’re yet to confirm their driver line-up, although the first test is almost certain to only use their 2020 race drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Between now and testing beginning, there are two team launches left with Williams and Racing Point showing off their new cars on Monday 17th. On the opening morning of testing on Wednesday, Alfa Romeo, Renault and Haas will reveal their final look physical cars to the media after using wraps and renders for initial previews of their new machinery.