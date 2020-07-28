British Grand Prix – McLaren have confirmed that they have signed the Gulf Oil company as a sponsor on a multi-year deal, re-uniting the two brands once again.

It’s been suspected for a while now, ever since some sharp-eyed social media users spotted a McLaren F1 car being filmed at a Gulf Oil service station in the UK, and it’s finally now confirmed that McLaren have signed the oil company as a sponsor. This effectively replaces the Petrobras contract which was terminated by the Brazilian government a few months ago.

However, McLaren won’t be using Gulf Oil products in their F1 cars. They will continue to run Castrol for the remainder of 2020, in line with Renault’s recommendations for their power unit. In 2021, they will run Petronas products, in line with new power unit supplier Mercedes’ recommendations.

Starting with this weekend’ British Grand Prix, McLaren will run Gulf branding with the logo appearing on team and the driver’s overalls. Gulf branding will also appear on the engine covers and wing mirrors of the MCL35. The team say that this is on a multi-year deal, which usually means three.

This deal re-unites the two brands once again, as they have worked closely together in the past. Gulf sponsored McLaren during the team’s early days, with the company logo appearing on the 1968 M7As driven by Bruce McLaren, Dan Gurney & Denny Hulme. There was a small handful of wins for Bruce and Denny in Formula 1 over the next two years, but it was McLaren’s Can-Am success that really helped create an iconic link-up with Gulf. McLaren and Hulme swept the Can-Am titles between ’68 & ’70, with Peter Revson winning it in ’71 following Bruce’s death. 1972 finally broke the cycle, with Penske Racing finally breaking McLaren’s stranglehold. McLaren withdrew from Can-Am to concentrate on Formula 1, with Gulf Oil deciding to leave at the end of ’73.

McLaren were reunited with Gulf in the mid-90s, when they entered the Le Mans 24 Hours with the F1 GTR sponsored prominently by Gulf. Winning outright on their debut in 1995, the livery became part of motor racing history again, with McLaren and Gulf continuing together in Le Mans until the company’s final entry in ’98 with the demise of the GT1 class.

It’s worth noting that the Gulf Oil of today isn’t the same entity as the one that sponsored McLaren’s F1 and Can-Am entries 50 years ago. Back then, Gulf Oil was an independent company but was merged with Standard Oil of California to be rebranded as Chevron. Since then, Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group owns the Gulf Oil International brand and franchise it within the UK and most of Europe – meaning that it’s this branch of Gulf Oil that McLaren have signed up with, rather than the Chevron-owned US brand.

From 2021, Gulf will also supply the oil and fuel for the McLaren automotive branch, with cars rolling out of the factory filled with Gulf products. Private customers will also have the option of having their roadcars hand-painted in Gulf liveries and colours just like the Le Mans cars from the 90s.